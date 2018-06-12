The case for Unified Communications, from Ion Solution’s Moore

Business need comms that make them a connected business, faster and more effective

Meetings have always been central to the way business works. Over the past decade, the AV industry has helped transform them by providing the latest, most up-to-date technology. Unified Communications (UC) is the latest term doing the rounds within the corporate world and can be defined as ‘the integration of all the ways in which we interact and communicate’. The aim of UC is to boost efficiency, simplify operations, cut costs and get closer to customers and suppliers.

With the unavoidable rise of ‘huddle rooms’, ‘digital workspaces’ and so-called ‘activity-based working’, we’re in the midst of a meeting room revolution. At the heart of this change is the growing population that is no longer office-based. Work is now an activity, not a place. Nowadays, businesspeople must be able to organise and conduct a meeting ‘on the fly’ to facilitate their fast paced, informal and unstructured workdays.

As every business becomes a connected business, faster and more effective communication is a way to achieve competitive advantage and companies leverage AV technology to enable this. Ion Solutions is the leading provider of professional Audio-Visual and Broadcast Technology Systems in Ireland. Over the past 50 years, the Ion Solutions team have worked alongside Ireland’s most reputable organisations, including RTE, TV3, Kerry Group, The RDS, The Aviva Stadium and Croke Park.

As a trusted and highly regarded AV and broadcast systems provider, Ion Solutions focuses on moving forward and creating the most innovative meeting room solutions. There is a growing feeling amongst our team that Microsoft’s Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams are establishing a very strong position in the UC market and that a UC solution that cannot accommodate this is unlikely to have a long-term future. At the same time, there are thousands of legacy VC and UC systems that have specific applications in many organisations, and any new UC strategy and platform must also accommodate this requirement, ideally providing a bridge between the old and the new.

One communication tool that is growing in popularity, and that Ion Solutions highly recommends, is StarLeaf. StarLeaf provides desktop and mobile applications that allow secure messaging and quick video meetings and calls, equips rooms with easy-to-use video conferencing facilities, and above all offers total interoperability with any other standards-based video conferencing solution. StarLeaf is an example of a UC solution that ticks all the right boxes.

The Ion Solutions team will be showcasing the latest in Unified Communications in the CHQ building, Custom House Quay on Tuesday, 26 June. StarLeaf, UbiCast, Avocor and Sony representatives will all be present on the day to provide free demonstrations of their UC solutions.

The showcase is a fantastic opportunity to engage with the latest collaborative technology. Visitors will also get the chance to meet the Ion Solutions team. Tickets to the event are complimentary but guests are asked to register at marketing@ionsolutions.ie

Kevin Moore is director of Ion Solutions