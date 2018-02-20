Carolan Lennon named eir CEO-designate

David McRedmond named non-executive chairman-designate

NJJ Telecom Europe has announced the appointment of Carolan Lennon as chief executive officer-designate and David McRedmond as non-executive chairman-designate of eir.

Both appointments will take effect after completion of the acquisition of a majority shareholding in eir by a consortium led by NJJ Telecom Europe. The acquisition is expected to complete in the first half of 2018.

Lennon joined eir in 2010 and is currently managing director of networks and wholesale division open eir. She manages the largest team of employees in eir and is leading the rollout to connect 300,000 homes in rural Ireland with fibre broadband. She has held this position since October 2016.

David McRedmond is the chief executive officer of An Post and will continue in that role which he has held since October 2016. He will take over at eir from Carl Leaver who will step down as chairman after having taken up the role in September 2017.

McRedmond was previously CEO of TV3, commercial director of Eircom and managing director of Eircom Enterprises.

“I am excited about the opportunity to lead eir into what is a very exciting time for the company,” said Lennon. “The company’s new owners have significant telecommunications experience and a long track record of success. My priority and ambition is to work closely with the new owners on a strategic level to achieve one objective for eir – to provide the best mobile and broadband network to every household and business across Ireland through multi-year investments in innovative yet simple solutions. I believe this will be achieved through maximising efficiencies internally within the company and providing uncomplicated offerings and packages to Irish consumers and businesses.”

McRedmond said: “I am honoured to have the opportunity to be the chairman of eir, a company full of talent and capability. The potential for eir to exceed Irish people’s expectations for connectivity can now be delivered through its ownership by NJJ, pure play telco investors, and a management team focused on delivery.”

TechCentral Reporters