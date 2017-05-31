IT Carlow students build Formula One car

A team of mechanical engineering students from the Dept of Aerospace, Mechanical & Electronic Engineering at the Institute of Technology Carlow have built a Formula One-style racing car to take part in the UK’s Formula Student design competition.

Teams of undergraduate and graduate students from all over the world are required to plan, design, fabricate and construct a single-seater racing car. The event asks teams to produce a prototype and present it to a hypothetical manufacturing firm at the Silverstone race track.

Project supervisor and lecturer in mechanical engineering Dr Cathal Nolan said: “Each member of the team is a third year mechanical engineering student and everyone has been working tirelessly on this project while also studying for their final examinations. The team included both full-time and lifelong learning students from the final year of the BEng in Mechanical Engineering so it was a real co-ordinated effort.”

In working on the project, the group was broken down into teams focussing on chassis design, suspension, steering, drive train, bodywork, engine layout and tuning.

Using industry computer aided design tools such as SolidWorks and Ansys, students were able to use the latest CNC and 3D printing technology in the construction of the car.

Mechanical engineering student Sean Delaney said: “Being involved in an international competition which is recognised by world renowned engineers, such as Ross Brawn, was a once in a life-time opportunity. The knowledge and skills I gained by getting involved in the formula student project at Carlow IT is something I will carry with me long into my future career as an engineer.”

TechCentral Reporters