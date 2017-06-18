Capture.NET Free 13.4
18 June 2017
|Date:
|18-06-2017
|License:
|Free, for personal-use only
|Developer:
|fish
|Operating Systems:
|Windows 10
Windows 7 (32 bit)
Windows 7 (64 bit)
Windows 8
Windows Server
Windows Vista (32 bit)
Windows Vista (64 bit)
Windows XP
|File Size:
|640.00 KB
|Requirements:
|Download Time:
|Under a minute
|Languages:
|English
Capture.NET Free is a tiny portable tool which is absolutely packed with useful desktop functions.
Just launch the program and you’ll immediately get an idea of what’s to come. There’s a clock. And a calendar. And a screen ruler. And a display of your current mouse cursor position. Very useful, all on its own.
Right-clicking the clock reveals much more. You can switch to a digital clock, or a transparent analogue display, just a tiny clock which you can leave on the desktop without it getting in your way. A simple alarm clock supports multiple alarms to run daily, weekly or on chosen days of the week. There’s a stopwatch (count up/ count down with optional timer), a world clock or a time synchronise tool.
Right-clicking elsewhere gives you access to more tools. A surprising capable Screen Capture module is a major plus, supporting the capture of windows, objects, regions, freehand or fixed-size areas, scrolling windows or the full screen. The resulting image can be rotated, cropped, annotated with various drawing tools, or customised with a few effects via the built-in editor.
But even that’s not enough, because you also get a Post-It Notes module. A color picker, simple batch image converter/ resizer, a screen magnifier, a Quick Launch menu where you can add your own programs and commands. There’s even a Backup Expert module to save your email, browser favourites/ feeds or custom folders, although this was the only area which didn’t work well for us.
All this comes in a single executable, less than 1.5MB in size. There’s no adware or other hassles because the developer hopes you’ll upgrade to the $15 Professional release, which adds Windows Spy (process manager, network connection monitor, clipboard features, more), a File Manager (batch rename, split, merge, find duplicate files, change attributes/ dates), a font viewer, a system Tweaker (optimise your PC, adjust various Windows settings) and more.
v13.4 Changelog
系統優化 (Tweaker){#}
– Upd: 更新 Windows Startup: 支持 64bit/32bit 啟用與禁用項管理(6347)
– Upd: 更新 Windows Startup: 相容 Sysinternals Autoruns 禁用項管理(6347)
– Add: 支持 Enable/Disable the Strong-Name Bypass Feature 強名安全性啟用與禁用處理(6347)
– Upd: 解決部分功能訊息提示(Tooltips)無法完全取得問題(6347)
自動擷取 (Auto Capture)
– Upd: 加入差異分析處理, 當定時擷取的畫面與前一個畫面完全相同時可自動省略處理, 以節省空間與減少不必要的生成(6347)
主程式 (Main)
– Upd: 改進啟動讀取設置檔時的例外處理(6347)
– Upd: 更新德語介面語言 German language (contributed by Rüdiger Franke)(6347)
– Upd: 其他包含小幅修正與優化等累積更新(6347)
– Misc: Compiled with Visual Studio 2017
– Misc: 相容於Compatible with Microsoft Windows 10 RedStone 2 (1703)
