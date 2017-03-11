CamScanner 4.1.0

A scanner is one of the most useful pieces of hardware that can be connected to a computer, making it possible to not only transfer images to your machine, but also create digital copies of text documents. Using CamScanner you can transform your mobile device (Android, iPhone, iPad, Windows Phone 8) into a portable scanner that can be used almost anywhere.

Just take a picture of your document and the app automatically handles cropping, adjusts brightness, contrast, even orientation, and makes it as legible as possible. This generally works well, but if there are problems then you’re able to adjust the results manually, instead.

Repeat the process as necessary to add as many pages as you need, then explore everything else CamScanner has to offer. Like OCR, document management, collaboration, simple conversion to PDF and easy sharing via social networks.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, this free version of CamScanner has a several limitations. Notably, all your scans are watermarked. You can’t search for OCR’ed text. And there are ads, too, amongst other issues.

It’s still a great app, though, and if you use it a lot then upgrading ($4.99/ month, $49.99/ year) removes all the restrictions and adds other extras (10GB online storage space, higher quality scans, password-protected document sharing links, and more).

What’s New in Version 4.1.0

1. Optimization on page list view, displaying 2 pages per row

2. Quick add doc names when scanning

3. Smudge tool added to smudge texts when editing

4. Option to take photos immediately after starting the app. Users might enable this feature in Settings-Scan

5. Upload documents to WebDAV and OwnCloud (Premium only)