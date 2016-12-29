Camfrog Free 6.14.584

Join streaming video chat rooms where you can talk to many people all at the same time

29 December 2016 | 0

Our Rating: 3.0
Date: 29-12-2016
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Camshare Inc

Camfrog is a straightforward video messaging client that makes it easy to chat with friends.

Just as with other messaging tools, you’re able to add your friends to a Contacts list, and then chat to them individually, or in groups, via audio, video or text. (Yes – despite the name, you don’ t need a webcam to join in.)

If you’re looking to meet someone new, though, you can also explore the thousands of chatrooms that Camfrog makes available, each dedicated to a particular topic or theme. You may need to be careful, though, as there’s plenty of adult content available here: if kids will be using the system, or you’re easily offended, then it’s probably best to keep the family filter turned on.

Please note, the authors also produce a commercial version of the program, Camfrog Pro. This adds useful features like file transfers, messaging and room histories, and the ability to open multiple video windows, resize these as necessary, and locate which room a user is in. Upgrading is a costly $45 a year, but you can find out more on the Camfrog site.

Version 6.14.584 (changelog):

– Various bug fixes and enhancements.

