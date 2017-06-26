Camara Education, Google.org set out to help 3m students develop digital skills

Training and hardware to be provided for schools in Ireland and Kenya

Camara Education has received a €560,000 grant from Google.org, the philanthropic arm of Google, to deliver computers and training to 44 schools in Ireland and 26 schools in Kenya.

In Ireland, Camara’s work will support the implementation of the Digital Strategy for Schools and help address specific goals in the 2017 Action Plan released by Minister for Education and Skills Richard Bruton last week.

The in-depth engagement with the schools includes development of a whole school technology plan, provision of computers, and a suite of innovative professional learning experiences for teachers and principals.

Education bodies like Educate Together, Trinity Access 21, the NAPD (National Association for Principals and Deputy Principals), and the JMB (Joint Managerial Body) will also be involved.

John Fitzsimons, Camara Education CEO, said: “Our vision is to deliver real impact through technology and to inspire and empower a young generation to improve their life opportunities. Working with educational institutions to support them in the integration of technology to deliver better educational outcomes, better grades and 21st Century Skills is the core of our work. This partnership with Google.org is hugely significant and will help us reach our ambitious target of impacting an additional 3 million learners over the next three years”.

Shane Nolan, director at Google Ireland, said: “At Google, we’re passionate about how new technologies can transform the way we learn. Camara Education shares our belief in the power of technology and education to inspire and empower young people to develop critical skills for their futures. We are pleased to partner with Camara in its work in Ireland and Kenya.

“In particular, we are excited that Camara will help Irish teachers develop the confidence and skills to introduce Computer Science (CS) in the primary school classroom. Embedding CS as a fundamental and rigorous subject throughout the entire school curriculum – including the introduction of CS as a Leaving Certificate subject from 2018 – will support and encourage the next generation of technology leaders and problem solvers who will help drive a new wave of innovation in Ireland”.

As part of the partnership with Camara, Google employees are also volunteering in Camara’s Dublin office, sharing their knowledge and skills with the Camara team.

