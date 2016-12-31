Calorie Counter & Diet Tracker by MyFitnessPal 7.6.3

Dieting is one of the hardest things anyone can decide to do and over the course of a day it is all too easy to lose track of everything you have eaten, only to suddenly realise that you have consumed far more calories than you intended. This is something that Calorie Counter & Diet Tracker by MyFitnessPal can help with, making it possible to track precisely what you eat as well as setting targets and monitoring your exercise regime.

With a database of more than 450,000 foods, you can very easily keep an eye on precisely how many calories you are taking on board as well as tracking other nutrients such as fibre, sugar and carbohydrates. Foods you eat frequently can be added as favourites for easy access, and you can even save entre meals that can be re-used again and again.

Calorie Counter & Diet Tracker by MyFitnessPal also features an exercise database that will help you to determine how many calories you are burning off with the exercises you perform. With the option of adding goals, the app is not only a useful tracking tool, but also a great motivator.

You can track your weight and other measurements, and the details you enter into the app can be synchronised to your online account so they can be accessed from any computer with an internet connection. There is also a social networking element to the app so you can share your progress on Facebook and Twitter as well as tracking the progress of your friends online.

What’s New in Version 7.6.3

We’re excited to introduce two brand new features in this release:

•Notification Inbox: Catch up on all your notifications in one simple place including updates about new friend requests, messages, features, and more!

•Meal Photos: Add photos to your custom meals to create a visual record of what you’ve eaten and find inspiration for your next meal.

These changes are rolling out slowly, so don’t worry if you don’t see them in the app yet.

We hope you enjoy and happy tracking!