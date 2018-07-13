California calling for Eirloop

How an Irish team is mastering the 'fifth form of transportation' Print Print Radio

On 22 July teams from all over the world will descend on Hawthorne California for the third Hyperloop Challenge. This year the theme is speed and teams will try to break the speed record for sending a pod prototype down a tube measuring one mile long and six feet in diameter.

Irish team Eirloop is one of 20 finalists and Niall Kitson sat down with software architect Nina Kanti to find out more.

