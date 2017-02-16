Calendarscope Portable 9.0

Calendarscope is a powerful scheduling tool that provides everything you need to track all the most important events in your life.

Just as with any scheduler, you can set single or recurring events or tasks, and have the program remind you of them so you’ll never forget a major anniversary again.

You’re able to colour-code item types, too, so it’s easy to spot at a glance whether something relates to family, friends, work, and so on. And a good range of views – daily, weekly, monthly, yearly – allows you to get a detailed look at how your schedule is looking over time.

Calendarscope is able to synchronise your schedule with Google Calendar, so others can easily view your plans. Or you can synchronise the data with many mobile devices, allowing you to carry the details around with you.

And if you don’t have a suitable mobile device, that’s not a problem. Calendarscope can also print your calendar, so you can take a copy with you, or you can save it to HTML and post the details on your own website.

This is the portable version of Calendarscope.