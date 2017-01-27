Cacheman 10.03

Memory is one of the most important pieces of hardware in any computer as it is in constant use no matter what you are using your computer for. There are a huge number of variables that can influence the speed and performance of memory, and this in turn will affect the overall performance of your computer. Cacheman can help by making it possible to optimize system cache and take control of RAM.

The program is suitable for use by experts and novices alike, and there are a number of manual and automatic optimization settings available to suit all levels of ability. Used at its most basic, Cacheman can be used to automatically optimize how Windows handles memory depending on what you use your computer for – ranging from gaming to running a server.

But scratch beneath the surface and you’ll find that there is much more to Cacheman than this. The application can be used to change the priority at which certain programs and processes are run, as well as limiting the amount of memory any given application is able to use. You also have the option of increasing or decreasing the size of various system memory caches, and it is worth spending a little time experimenting with the various settings to what works best for you.

Cacheman also includes a number of fairly standard tweaking options, as well as an accessible link to defragment your hard drive. While all of the extras are all well and good, one can’t help feeling that the memory management side of the app and a lower price tag might have been a better route to go down.

What’s new in 10.03?

– Search function (F3 and Ctrl + F shortcut) added directly to the information tab: search text will be looked for in process names, window captions, paths (case-insensitive)

– Windows Build is displayed on the information tab

– Ctrl + R hotkey to quickly restart the selected process or service · Bug fixes