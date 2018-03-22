Business automation and recruitment: a potent mix

No robots need apply for the automation revolution in recruitment Print Print Pro

Talent and people, skills and jobs: the delicate balancing act that has been at the heart of recruitment since there have been recruiters is set to be revolutionised, according to experts.

A 2016 Deloitte study found that more than three quarters of organisations believe it is important to apply new technologies to the HR process, but only 38% were doing so, with 9% admitting they were unprepared for the prospect.

Despite this, predictions are that automation and artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the way that not only recruiters find and place talent, but also how organisations handle HR processes and career development.

At the 2017 Tech Excellence Awards, Irish recruitment experts CPL won the IT Project of the Year Private Sector for a platform and a transformation process that saw more than 90% of staff migrate to new technologies.

The CPL Agency Management System (CAMS) uses automation to process the more than 40,000 CVs received per month, along with the more than 1 million candidates in databases, to ensure that they are matched to the right jobs, before one of 400 recruiters from one of 36 offices runs a final eye over the selections to ensure accuracy.

“We have used our own large data set to develop and train an AI model that can identify suitable candidates for roles and deliver these candidates to the correct consultant in real time,” said CPL.

The CAMS is modular and customisable, allowing implementation to be staggered as needs change. A customised Salesforce CRM system manages our candidate and client databases, as well as the entire candidate journey, including compliance processes and contract management. CPL clients can use the CRM system to manage their internal job approval processes, review job progress and candidate profiles via a secure web link.

Alongside the platform development, CPL had to transform internally to allow full leverage of the value of the new capabilities, without losing the human touch that clients require.

“We have to deal with each client on a one by one basis. No one solution fits all, and above all we need to make sure that the day-to-day activity of ensuring the best service for our candidates is maintained,” said the company.

“The need was there to improve our systems for ourselves, our candidates and our clients; and we have succeeded in completing this task with no negative impacts.”

The CAMS supports CPL’s core business products and processes, providing competitive advantage the recruiter and its customers, through innovative technology solutions embedded across all business procedures. This is an ever-evolving task, says CPL, but it is confident that the systems now in place are secure, reliable and able to adapt and scale to the requirement of the business for years to come.

TechCentral Reporters