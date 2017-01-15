Bullzip PDF Printer 11.0.0.2588

Bullzip PDF Printer 10 creates a virtual printer driver that lets you convert just about any Windows document into an industry-standard PDF file.

To use the program, first open the document that you’d like convert into PDF, then choose the Print option. Select “Bullzip PDF Printer” in the list, click Print, and the conversion dialog will pop up. And if you’re happy with the default settings, then all you need to do is provide a name for the file, click Save and your PDF document will be created and displayed.

Need more control? Then browse the Bullzip PDF Printer tabs, where you’re able to define the document resolution and metadata (author, title, subject and so on), add a watermark, password-protect and encrypt your document, or add it to the end of an existing PDF file.

And while we suspect you’ll mostly want to create PDF files, Bullzip PDF Printer can also export your documents to several other formats: BMP, EPS, JPEG, PCX, PNG, PS and TIFF.

Version 11.0.0.2588:

– Document Collector program added to help merge documents.

– New macro tag added.

– Text extraction was improved.

– FIPS compliance detection added for new operating systems.

– GUITimeout defaults to 0 for better performance on multi user systems.

– Application crashes caused by DEVMODE structure was fixed.