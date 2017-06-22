BullGuard Internet Security v17.1.333.0

BullGuard Internet Security is a very comprehensive security suite with a stack of features.

There’s a strong antivirus engine, of course. A firewall detects and blocks network attacks. The vulnerability scanner highlights missing updates for your applications. The spam filter keeps your Inbox clean, browsing protection prevents you accessing malicious websites, parental controls keep your kids safe online, a PC optimisation tool improves system performance, there’s an online backup tool and the list goes on.

The v17 edition brings simpler backups. There’s no need to copy files to a virtual Dropbox, OneDrive or Google Drive folder any more: all your transfers can be handled directly from BullGuard Internet Security.

You cloud files can now be encrypted before they’re uploaded, and a scheduler enables all this to happen automatically.

An option to avoid synchronising backups may help protect against ransomware (encrypted files on your computer won’t replaced the real backed-up versions).

Smaller adjustments include improved parental controls, more PC cleanup options and tweaks, and assorted performance enhancements.

A simpler licencing scheme means you’re now able to protect any combination of Macs, PCs or Android devices (up to a total of 3) for the baseline price of $59.95.