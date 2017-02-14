Bulk Crap Uninstaller 3.7.2

Bulk Crap Uninstaller is a free portable tool which makes it easier to remove large numbers of programs from your PC.

The program offers a detailed view of your installed software. As well as the basics – program name, install date, version, size – you’ll see its “About” URL, whether it’s 32 or 64-bit, its storage folder, Registry key, uninstaller type, product code, uninstall commands and more.

Colour-coding tells you more, like: is the uninstaller file missing? If present, is it a Windows component? Does it have a valid certificate?

Right-clicking an application displays options to open its web page, view its storage location, launch its “Configure” dialog and more.

If you’d like to uninstall one or more programs, then just select as many as you like. When you’re ready, click “Uninstall” to remove them as normal, “Quietly uninstall” to remove them without seeing any further uninstaller prompts, or “Manually” to allow BCU to uninstall the program itself.

This manual installation process worked well when we tried it. The program scanned for relevant files and Registry keys, and gave us a full list, complete with a “confidence level” for each one. You can choose what to keep and what to remove, and BCU asks if you’d like to create a Registry backup before it goes to work.