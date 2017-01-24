Build IT by Girls competition challenges teams to make their pitch

STEM competition looks projects with commercial potential Print Print Life

I Wish, the Science Foundation Ireland-supported partnership initiative encouraging young women to consider a career in STEM, has launched a new competition: Build IT by Girls.

The competition will see teams of students to pitch their STEM business idea to a panel of entrepreneurs at I Wish events taking place in City Hall, Cork on 9-10 February 2017, and in the RDS, Dublin on 13-14 February 2017.

The Build IT by Girls competition requires teams of students to submit a summary of their idea, along with details of their expected business trajectory in advance of the events. Each team will pitch their business idea in dedicated ‘Entrepreneur Zones’.

The winning teams will be rewarded with a set of wearable tech devices and the opportunity to win an internship with Dell in Cork, or to visit Google’s European headquarters in Dublin.

“This is a real opportunity for students to really think about potential STEM business ideas and pitch them in a real-life environment to a panel of successful entrepreneurs. We would invite any entrepreneurial minded students to pitch their STEM business idea – you never know, it could be the next big global business,” said Caroline O’Driscoll, co-founder of I Wish and partner with KPMG.

I Wish is an collaboration between Cork City Council, Cork Chamber, it@cork, Cork County Council, Dublin City Council, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, UCC, CIT, American Chamber of Commerce Ireland, Trinity College Dublin, Dell EMC, Arup and many more. The Entrepreneur Zone is kindly supported by Local Enterprise Offices in Cork and Dublin, as well as Enterprise Ireland.

Entry forms for the competition are available online one www.iwish.ie/build-it-by-girls and the closing date for applications is 3 February 2017.

The events are now fully booked in both Cork and Dublin. A full line-up of speakers and exhibitors is available at www.iwish.ie.

TechCentral Reporters