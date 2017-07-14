IT budget pressure holding back Irish businesses

New survey finds the majority of Irish organisations are being hampered in ambitions by lack of resources Print Print Pro

According to new research, Irish businesses are being held back in innovation through budget pressures.

A survey by Vanson Bourne for Sungard Availability Services, of more than 1,350 businesses of various sizes and sectors globally, found that 81% of Irish businesses stated budget cuts were holding them back from making investments in new technologies. This figure compares with 71% in Sweden, down to just 50% in the United States, and 61% in the UK.

An even larger majority (89%) of Irish IT departments identified security as the area most affected by pressure on IT costs. When asked what their top three concerns were in relation to the business, Irish IT decision makers cited ensuring mobility (56%), demands from wider business (55%) and changing IT infrastructure (49%). This is in contrast to the rest of the world where cybersecurity concerns rated highest, whereas it was in fourth place for Irish IT professionals.

In terms of effort, Irish IT departments are spending the majority of their time on day to day running, with just 11% dedicated to innovation on a daily basis, compared with a global average of 28%.

Perhaps a reason for this is that Irish organisations appear to be lagging when it comes to leveraging new technologies, with just 65% employing bi-modal IT infrastructures, compared to 79% globally.

This tallies with expressed intent to invest in new technologies, where in Ireland it is at 65%, compared to 79% globally.

“Digital transformation presents an exciting opportunity for IT leaders in Ireland today,” said Carmel Owens, general manager, Sungard Availability Services Ireland. “Emerging technologies are empowering companies, making it possible to anticipate and satisfy customer expectations more rapidly and confidently, and Irish businesses have this in their sights.”

“However, many businesses are still tethered by the reality of their critical, but increasingly cumbersome, legacy systems. One cause for concern is the lack of time spent investing in innovation. Ireland has long been seen as the gateway into Europe, with its credentials for technology well-versed. However, this accolade can only continue if organisations do not get caught up in day-to-day tasks and focus on driving adoption of new technologies to drive forward positive change.”

TechCentral Reporters