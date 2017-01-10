BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition returns with a bang

More than 500 projects set for explosive competition

Thousands of students will descend Dublin’s RDS tomorrow for the official launch of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2017.

Some 550 projects will be in competition across four categories: technology; biological & ecological; social & behavioural sciences; and chemical, physical & mathematical sciences.

The winners of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition, to be announced on Friday, will be presented with a cheque for €5,000, the BTYSTE perpetual trophy, and a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the European Space Research and Technology Centre in the Netherlands. The winner will also receive the opportunity to represent Ireland at the 30th EU Contest for Young Scientists in Tallinn, Estonia later this year.

Alongside the student project showcase, the Exhibition features a programme of special events, including live shows, interactive education, and a free careers event headlined by former Manchester United player and England captain Rio Ferdinand.

“This is a record-breaking year for the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition, with our highest number of entries to date,” said Shay Walsh, managing director, BT Ireland. “The quality of the projects on show this year is extraordinary, tackling some of the greatest challenges and opportunities facing society today – from ground-breaking digital tools for people with disabilities to the global migration crisis.”

Judging begins tomorrow afternoon, and the Exhibition opens to the public from Thursday 12-14 January. Approximately 50,000 visitors are expected to visit the event over the three days.

TechCentral Reporters