BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition report

A whistlestop tour of the best tech projects from the show floor Print Print Radio

This week the 53rd BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition is taking place at the RDS in Dublin, so Niall Kitson went along seek out the best tech projects.

Find out whether coffee grounds are a better fuel source than wood chips, why the house always wins at roulette, and how a device for diagnosing on-pitch head injuries could change sports medicine forever.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us in iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.

Show notes:

BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhbition website