BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2018 report

Looking to the stars at one of the world's biggest science fairs

Using robots as teaching aides for autistic children, the energy cost of bitcoin mining, a sensor to detect concussion in hurlers, and a treatment for teethgrinding – it can only be the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition. This week Niall Kitson paid a visit to one of the world’s biggest student science fairs for a whistlestop tour of the technology category. We also sit down with Norah Patten to talk about her ambition to be the first Irish woman in space.

