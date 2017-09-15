BT calls up Brite:Bill platform

Customers to get more transparent picture of accounts over multiple platforms

Brite:Bill has been selected by BT Group as its billing communications platform provider.

The telco’s billing communications will be customised with an engaging design and an opportunity to promote appropriate new services or notify customers if a promotional contract period is coming to an end. With Brite:Bill, BT Group will deliver personalised billing communications, giving customers more clarity on their accounts.

Under the new deal, BT Group will, in stages, roll-out all billing communications over the Brite:Bill platform in print, mobile and online.

Alan Coleman, head of Brite:Bill, said: “BT has committed to providing industry leading standards in customer communications and Brite:Bill looks forward to ensuring all of BT Group customers benefit from new standards in bill presentment which serve to enhance one-to-one customer relationships.”

TechCentral Reporters