Brother MFC named Keypoint Intelligence winter pick

Printer delivers value and quality to businesses, says independent tester Print Print Pro

A flagship all-in-one printer for SMBs from Brother been awarded a Winter 2018 Pick award from Keypoint Intelligence – Buyers Lab.

Independent tester Buyers Lab endorsed Brother’s MFC-L9570CDW for delivering value for customers, highlighting its reliability, high quality output in print and copy modes, streamlined workflows, and impressive feature set including the Brother Solutions Interface (BSI) open architecture platform.

Martin Soane, European lab manager for Keypoint Intelligence – Buyers Lab, said: “Busy users will have no trouble producing high quality output quickly with the Brother MFC-L9570 series. The image quality was eye-catching, with bright colour business graphics, consistently dark solids, and crisp, clear text. While print and copy speeds were competitive, scan speeds were outstanding. It also has a class-leading maximum paper capacity and high-yield consumables, which minimise interruptions to workflows.”

Marlene Orr, director of printer & MFP Analysis for Keypoint Intelligence – Buyers Lab, said: “The Brother MFC-L9570CDW is a compact and affordable choice for SMBs, offering advanced functionality and maximum productivity through its intuitive design and robust scanning features.”

Phyllis Fox, Brother Ireland, said: “A Winter 2018 Pick from BLI is further demonstration of our continuous efforts to pursue improvements and product innovation to provide superior value to our customers. The MFC-L9750CDW is the perfect machine for businesses that want flawless reliability from their print and scanning devices.”

Recommendation from BLI is highly respected and one of the industry’s toughest ratings to achieve, with experienced analysts putting products through two months of rigorous assessment.

