Broadband beyond fibre with Dr Prince Anandarajah
31 March 2017 | 0
On this week’s show we pick apart Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S8 and S8+.
We also sit down with Dr Prince Anandarajah from DCU’s Optical Communications Group for an introduction on how to use light to build better networks.
Show notes:
More on the Samsung Galaxy S8
DCU’s Optical Communications Group
