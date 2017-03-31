Broadband beyond fibre with Dr Prince Anandarajah

Prince Anandarajah, DCU
Looking beyond broadband and a first look at Samsung's Galaxy S8

Radio

31 March 2017 | 0

TechRadio Niall Kitson and Dusty RhodesOn this week’s show we pick apart Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

We also sit down with Dr Prince Anandarajah from DCU’s Optical Communications Group for an introduction on how to use light to build better networks.

Show notes:
More on the Samsung Galaxy S8
DCU’s Optical Communications Group

