Broadband beyond fibre with Dr Prince Anandarajah

Looking beyond broadband and a first look at Samsung's Galaxy S8 Print Print Radio

On this week’s show we pick apart Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

We also sit down with Dr Prince Anandarajah from DCU’s Optical Communications Group for an introduction on how to use light to build better networks.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.