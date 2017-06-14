Brexit effect already apparent in recruiting

Morgan McKinley reports influx of UK pros

According to the latest Employment Monitor from Morgan McKinley Ireland, professional job vacancies available in May 2017 increased by 15% nationally, compared to April.

However, in the area of IT, the monitor indicates that the impact of Brexit is already being felt.

Brexit has resulted in a steady influx of strong candidates in the contract IT sector who are moving from the UK to Ireland in search of more market certainty, said Morgan McKinley.

In an area that is already seeing strong demand for both permanent and contract candidates, the company noted that indigenous companies and start-ups are continuing to drive IT recruitment, with a number of start-up companies growing teams quickly, requiring a faster hiring process than multinational clients.

As usual, reported demand is strong for .Net, Java and Python developers with experienced infrastructure specialists and DevOps engineers in short supply. Additionally, the monitor also reports that machine learning (ML) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is now “an ongoing strong focus” for IT professionals recruited by companies within the financial services industry.

“This month’s figures are indicative of a very active month following a flat period so we expect this type of uplift. While it’s too early to say if this is a trend that will continue, if it does then it will support estimates that Ireland’s unemployment rate could dip below 6% by the end of the year,” said Bryan Hyland, operations director, Morgan McKinley Ireland.

“The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which comes into effect in May 2018, will have an impact on the way in which businesses process and store the personal data of EU citizens. Many businesses, especially SME organisations, are concerned as to how exactly this new regulation will affect their business. Apart from the financial services sector we would be concerned that some businesses are leaving themselves exposed with no great urgency to recruit professionals to ensure compliance in this area and we would encourage them to inform themselves of their obligations under the new law,” said Hyland.

TechCentral Reporters