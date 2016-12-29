Boxcryptor 2.5.484

largeImg.png

Encrypt online storage folders on your computer with the help of Boxcryptor

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

29 December 2016 | 0

Download Links:

Windows
Mac

Nick Peers

Our Rating: 4.5
Date: 29-12-2016
Award: Recommended
License: Free, for personal-use only
Developer: Acomba.de

The news that Dropbox is changing its terms and conditions to allow the company to hand over your backed up to the authorities if required has led to much murmurings of discontent. There’s no doubt that online backup is increasingly popular – and for good reason – but if you’re worried about the contents of your files falling into the wrong hands, you’ll want to consider your options carefully.

There are backup services – like Wuala – that will encrypt your data locally. That means the data is encrypted and decrypted on whichever computer you use to access it, so Wuala and its ilk have no means of accessing your data, never mind handing it over to someone else.

But what if your backup provider encrypts the data after it’s been uploaded? Must you switch to a different provider to avoid being caught out? The answer is, not necessarily. Boxcryptor has been designed to plug the gap: you create an encrypted folder using the program, then synchronise that folder with your online backup provider whoever it is.

It’s all very simple to use: install, set up an encrypted folder, designate a drive letter for it and enter the password you’ll need to access its contents. And that’s it: access the folder through My Computer like any other drive, then simply sync its contents to your online backup provider instead of your insecure folder. Job done.

BoxCryptor for Windows v2 brings these changes:

– Importer for Boxcryptor Classic Folders
– Support for Company Package (Master Key, Policies, etc.)
– Support for Windows XP
– Improved Offline Account
– Overall improvements

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Have you had an experience with 'CEO fraud'?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel