Booking.com Hotel Reservations 13.4

Booking.com is one of the most frequently used hotel booking websites and the app makes it easy to search through great selection of hotels, B&B’s hostels and other accommodation from the convenience of your iPhone.

The defaults on the app are user friendly and your local payment currency is adjusted to the hotels currency. Pick your desired destination or your current location to search for accommodation. You can easily adjust the amount of guests, nights and rooms you need with simple +/- symbols. From there it is simple to book through a few clicks. Post booking you will also be able to get travel guides which highlight any particular must sees at your destination as well as maps for your convenience.

One of the benefits of using the Booking.com app is that it will alert you if any of the hotels you have been looking at drop in price. Create a Booking.com account and it can be configured to offer specific discounts from original rates of up to 50%. When logged in to your account, you can create a plan for your future trips and also quickly change your current booking, if you need to extend your stay or even cancel your original plan.

Within the app you’ll also find detailed descriptions and high-quality photos so that you know what to expect before making any bookings. Booking.com has several millions of real, honest and trusted reviews for you to peruse prior to booking your hotel.

What’s New in Version 13.4

Now over 1 million properties to book worldwide. You have the best way to discover hotels, holiday homes, apartments and more.

Ever stayed on the water in a house boat? Book one from Amsterdam to Vietnam.

Need a fabulous flat in the city centre? Available from Rome to Rio de Janeiro.

Hotel luxury to budget stretching hostels – and everything in between. The place you stay is the best part of the experience.