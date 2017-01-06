BodySpace – Social Fitness App

Simply put, BodySpace is the Facebook of fitness apps you never knew you needed. It’s from bodybuilding.com, the largest website for health and fitness on the planet and BodySpace taps into this crowd of like-minded people, where posting a selfie – or ‘Swelfie’ as it’s known here – with your shirt off isn’t just acceptable, it’s encouraged and applauded.

It’s not just a posing app, mind. BodySpace has nutritional and exercise advice straight from the experts such as qualified doctors, nutritionists, athletes and trainers. BodySpace also includes thousands of workouts for you to browse and spice up your training regime. Speaking of which, BodySpace has hundreds of training plans to suit all.

The best part about BodySpace’s tracking and photo uploads is that you can actually see your progress. You can tune your personal program by weight, gender, age and even by the muscle groups you want to target. So if you want to chisel out some impressive calves, BodySpace will give you the training tips to do so. Each plan is carefully crafted and delivered over a course of weeks to keep you on track and add a dose of consistency to your exercise regime.

There's no need to jump on a set of scales and look at the numbers through your fingers, your actual gains are documented in your own digital scrapbook. And brilliantly, BodySpace links directly to Bodybuilding.com's online store so you can load up on all your requisite supplements in just a few clicks.