BlueSky begins nationwide aerial photography plan

Multi-layered digital maps will be availble for viewing online

Aerial mapping specialist Bluesky Ireland has announced plans to capture around 30,000 square kilometres of digital imagery. The Bluesky 2018 flying programme will complete nationwide coverage of the Republic of Ireland with the capture and creation of high resolution aerial photography, colour infrared imagery and digital height models.

The company also revealed that it will begin flying Northern Ireland, capturing four digital dataset layers depicting land use, vegetation and elevation.

“As we start the 2018 flying season we currently have around 50,000 square kilometres of data in use by government departments, local councils, utility companies, engineers and environment consultants,” said Rachel Tidmarsh, managing director of Bluesky International. “However, by the end of 2018 we hope to have completed flying in the Republic of Ireland and, weather depending, may have already started flying in Northern Ireland.

“As data is captured and processed it will be delivered to clients under existing contracts and made available online at www.bluesky-world.ie. Visitors to the website can already search for, view and download their choice of aerial photography, colour infrared imagery, digital surface models and digital elevation models. They can also request quotes for 3D building models and bespoke LiDAR surveys.”

Bluesky originally announced plans to capture aerial photography of the Republic in 2015. Three successful flying seasons have seen the capture of significant portions of the country, with products including 25cm resolution aerial photography, with complete or partial coverage over 24 of the 26 counties.

In addition to the aerial photography, Bluesky also offers colour infrared data online, which provides a valuable tool for studies in vegetation extent and health, and other effects of human activity on the earth and its environment.

TechCentral Reporters