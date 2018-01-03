Blueface merges with US unified comms provider

Dublin-based Blueface is to merge with US cloud communications company Star2Star, creating the world’s fifth largest unified communications as a service (UCaaS) provider.

The operating companies will retain their existing trading names in their respective markets and will have a combined global workforce of more than 500 people.

Blueface CEO Alan Foy will become CEO of Star2Star and group CEO of StarBlue. He will be joined by Star2Star’s Norman Worthington in the role of executive chairman. Former Blueface CTO Nameer Kazzaz will assume the group Co-CTO role along Sergey Galchenko of Star2Star.

Sarasota, Florida will remain the North American headquarters, while Dublin will remain as the EMEA headquarters for Blueface.

“The merger of Blueface and Star2Star represents a game changing event in the unified communications as a service landscape as it combines the best of proprietary UCaaS technology with an expansive geographic distribution, capability and reach,” said Foy.

“This merger positions the combined Blueface/Star2Star company as one of the leading platform and service providers that can service businesses of all sizes, partners and wholesale customers globally.

“For now, it is very much business as usual and there will be no change in branding or in the preservation of vital relationships with our partners and customers across our services in Star2Star and Blueface.

“In the not too distant future, we shall bring further enhanced innovation-led offerings across a full spectrum of products to our partners and customers and to the wider market which leverages the best of both companies’ capabilities and talent.”

In March 2017, The BDO Development Capital Fund announced a €10 million investment in Blueface to accelerate its international expansion plans, following the merger, the Fund has now exited the business.

TechCentral Reporters