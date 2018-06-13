Blockchain services firm expands Dublin office

Fifty new jobs for Wachsman Digital Hub office

Blockchain professional services firm Wachsman is to create 50 new jobs at its European headquarters in Dublin by over the next two years. This announcement comes as the firm launches its strategy division, expanding its offering beyond public relations and event management.

The roles include public relations, events, strategy, operations, and marketing based and will be based at its office in the Digital Hub.

Wachsman Ireland managing director Emma Walker said: “Ireland continues to be the destination of choice for the world’s leading technology companies. Ever since we established our European Headquarters in Dublin last year, we have seen the national ecosystem thrive.

“As one of the largest blockchain services firms in Ireland, we hope that today’s announcement will further signal Ireland’s potential as a global blockchain hub and we look forward to welcoming many more to this burgeoning community.”

Wachsman employs 90 staff worldwide,. Its clients include CoinDesk, eToro, Dash, tzero, Steemit, Bitfinex, Crypto Valley Association, and Lisk.

Techcentral Reporters