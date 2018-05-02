Blockchain moves to top spot for hottest job skills

Now the hottest skill in the freelance job market, Blockchain development is growing more than 6,000% since this time last year Print Print Pro

Developers with blockchain skills have become the hottest commodity in the freelance marketplace, according to a new study.

Freelance employment web site Upwork released its latest quarterly index of the 20 hottest job skills, which shows that job postings for workers with blockchain skills have grown exponentially this year.

In its last quarterly report, blockchain technologists were in second place behind those with skills in robotics.

“Blockchain appears to be the next uncharted, highly talked about technology similar to what the ‘cloud’ was back in the mid-2000’s,” the Upwork report says. “Its growth exceeded 2,000% for three quarters in a row on Upwork.com, and in Q1 it experienced more than 6,000% year-over-year growth, making it the fastest-growing skill out of more than 5,000 skills on the site.”

Skill access

According to another recent report from Upwork, 53% of hiring managers surveyed cite access to skills as their biggest hiring challenge, and the majority (59%) are already utilising flexible talent.

Demand for workers with computer/mathematical skills exceeded supply by 17% this year, according to job data analytics firm Burning Glass Technologies.

There were 5,743 mostly full-time job openings calling for blockchain skills in the last 12 months, according to Burning Glass Technologies; that represents a growth of 320%.

The initial hype around blockchain has evolved as more enterprises take the distributed ledger technology seriously, according to Upwork. “Major companies such as Samsung and IBM are already leveraging it in innovative ways, while Salesforce is planning on unveiling a blockchain offering for its customers during Dreamforce in September,” the report said.

(Image: Burning Glass Technologies)

Bitcoin cryptocurrency developers were in third place for freelance skills in Upwork’s previous quarterly report, but those technologists have since dropped out of the top 20 job skills list. Meanwhile, blockchain technologists are advertising their services for as much as $250 per hour, according to Upwork’s listing site.

“As skills become more specialised, companies either need to invest in re-skilling to prepare workers for the jobs of tomorrow or leverage freelance professionals who are nearly twice as likely as traditional employees to proactively take re-skilling upon themselves,” Stephane Kasriel, CEO of Upwork, said in a statement. “Many of today’s Fortune 500 companies are already doing this, and adoption of flexible workers will increase as hiring gets harder.”

The median income for fulltime blockchain developers in the US is $140,000 (€91,000) a year, compared to general software developers, whose annual median pay is $105,000, according to Matt Sigelman, CEO of Burning Glass Technologies.

In high-tech regions of the US such as Silicon Valley, blockchain developers earn as much as $163,000 (€16,000 ); in New York City, they can earn as much as $150,000 (€97,400 ), according to Sigelman.

“Most of the demand for blockchain developers is still concentrated [in high-tech regions],” Sigelman said.

Blockchain becomes a disruptive skill

It is not hard to imagine blockchain as a “disruptive skill” that is both fast-growing and hard to find, according to Burning Glass. While the technology and hiring patterns are in their early stages, employers need to start figuring out where they will find blockchain talent, “even as they are still considering how the technology will change their business.

“Because of its connection with ‘cryptocurrencies,’ blockchain is associated with finance, and major banks like Liberty Mutual, Capital One and Bank of America have posted openings,” Burning Glass Technologies said in its blog. “There are also companies devoted to building blockchain applications, like Consensys Corporation. But the demand for blockchain is much broader, including major consulting firms like Accenture and Deloitte and technology companies like IBM and SAP.

“This is additional evidence that the business world is starting to take blockchain seriously.”

CME Group Inc., for example, announced this week it plans to launch bitcoin futures.

Cryptocurrency market capitalisation has grown in recent years to $172 billion (€112 billion), with bitcoin representing $94 billion (€61 billion), or more than half of the total, according to CME Group.

Gartner forecasts the business value-add of blockchain will exceed $3.1 trillion (€2.01 billion) by 2030, indicating that it shows promise in terms of utility for business and is a technology that’s here to stay, the Upwork report said.

A recent survey by SAP found that 92% of business leaders view blockchain as an opportunity, with the most promising use cases ranked as:

Supply chain and IoT — 63%

Legal and regulatory — 19%

Cryptocurrency — 8%

Sustainability — 3%

Additionally, the World Economic Forum just released a toolkit to help executives better understand whether blockchain is an appropriate and helpful tool for their business needs. As more executives try to navigate this technology, there is soaring demand for talented experts familiar with it who can help demystify it and explore potential uses, Upwork noted.

(Image SAP)

Enterprises are considering the ways blockchain distributed ledgers can create more efficiency by eliminating the need for central administration, as is required with a relational database.

Enterprises are also asking their tech vendors about blockchain for audit logging and/or verifiable logs, which is viewed as a reliable way of tracking what happened in an organisation to satisfy regulatory auditors, according to Zulfikar Ramzan, CTO of RSA Security, a subsidiary of the Dell EMC Infrastructure Solutions Group.

“It’s a very hot topic right now,” Ramzan said in an earlier interview with Computerworld. “We are definitely getting a lot of inbound inquiries around blockchain and its implication within enterprise environments. I think it’s driven largely by the fact that when there’s a new technology out there, to some degree people want to be buzzword compliant with the latest and greatest.”

The 20 fastest-growing freelance skills in the first three months of 2018 saw more than 130% year-over-year growth in demand, while demand for the top 10 skills grew more than 400% compared to the same time period last year (Q1 2017).

The top 20 fastest-growing skills, Q1 2018:

Blockchain

Tensorflow

Amazon DynamoDB

Voice over

Subtitling

Art direction

Content strategy

Computer vision

Microsoft Power BI

Augmented reality

Chatbot development

React native

Media buying

Go development

Information security

Scala development

Instagram API

Adobe Premiere

Machine learning

AngularJS development

Banks are moving toward blockchain in droves for its ability to create an open, cross-border system for clearance and settlement of financial transactions. IBM, for instance, has built a new blockchain-based financial service for use as a cross-border currency exchange by several banks.

Last year, IBM partnered with a Polynesian payments system provider and an open-source FinTech payment network to implement a new international exchange based on the blockchain electronic ledger. The ledger will serve 12 different currencies across Pacific Islands as well as Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Mastercard is launching its own blockchain-based network to enable partner banks and merchants to make cross-border payments faster and more securely. The Mastercard blockchain service can be used to clear credit card transactions and eliminate administrative tasks using smart contract rules – thus, speeding transaction settlement.

JP Morgan Chase last October rolled out a blockchain pilot programme for global payments. The financial services giant said the blockchain-based Interbank Information Network “will enhance the client experience, decreasing the amount of time — from weeks to hours — and costs associated with resolving payment delays.”

Becoming a blockchain developer

The path to becoming a blockchain developer is relatively simple, said Sigelman, who has noticed online courses being offered by universities, such as Princeton, UC Berkeley and Stanford.

For example, Stanford University’s Coursara, its venture-backed education-focused technology company, is offering online courses.

Many companies seeking blockchain developers are advertising for workers with Java Script and Python language coding experience, which are standard software skill sets. Others, however, are looking for developers with skills in cryptography and machine learning, Sigelman said.

“I think somebody who is on the leading edge of software development is not going to feel like these blockchain skill sets are new ground for them,” Sigelman said.

While financial services was the first industry to jump on board the blockchain wagon, industries such as technology service providers, international shipping, healthcare, power utilities and real estate have been quick to explore its use, too, for everything from smart contracts that automatically execute when certain conditions are met to controlling security access to sensitive control systems.

One new company, ShelterZoom, created a blockchain for buying and selling real estate online that’s in beta-testing now.

IBM Watson Health and the US Food and Drug Administration are exploring the use of blockchain for secure patient data exchange, including sensitive electronic medical records, clinical trials and data culled from mobile devices and wearables.

Blockchain is also making inroads into industries as diverse as retail sales, administrative services, transportation and warehousing, where it’s being used as way to manage distributed supply chains.

Karim Lakhani, a professor of business administration at the Harvard Business School, compared blockchain’s impact to that of the Internet because it creates an open, distributed network that allows anyone to share data in a secure manner.

“Settlement of [stock trades] takes time because you’re going from one system to the next… and it can take days and cost a lot to transfer money across the world and across multiple systems… versus a direct message system on a network,” Lakhani said. “If we have an open, distributed ledger where we can verify transactions taking place and we can build in a programmed logic of how actions take place, that the reduction in transactions costs and increase in the number of new novel applications that can be developed far outweighs the purported benefits of relational database systems.”

“It’s a whole new paradigm for the way information is stored, shared and acted upon,” Lakhani added.

IDG News Service