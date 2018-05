Blockchain for beginners with Oracle’s Rajan Krishnan

Digital ledgers explained, and all the goings on from Google I/O 2018 Print Print Radio

Blockchain is the technology behind bitcoin but it has plenty of uses beyond cryptocurrency. This week, Oracle’s group VP of product development Rajan Krishnan takes us through the possibilities.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.