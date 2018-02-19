Blockchain Association of Ireland joins ICS network

Next stage of development to be supported by association network Print Print Pro

The Blockchain Association of Ireland (BAI) is joining the Irish Computer Society’s network of support member bodies.

The BAI began as an informal think tank comprised of an eclectic panel of academics, programmers, bitcoin entrepreneurs, journalists, philosophers, cryptographers and financial professionals. It was established via the Coding Value Project and Quinn Business School in University College Dublin, in 2016 the founders formalised a non-profit and member-led entity to act as a neutral meeting point for interested individuals.

The association was among the first blockchain associations worldwide to formalise, and since then has grown to represent Ireland at blockchain events internationally to promote Ireland’s thought leadership in this space. Despite humble beginnings, the association regularly runs meet-ups with more than 100 participants.

BAI joins the likes of itSMF Ireland, HISI, IASA Ireland, ADPO and the Business Analyst Association of Ireland in the ICS association network.

“We very much look forward to amalgamating with ICS to take the Association to its next phase of success under the leadership of Jim Friars and the ICS team”, said Reuben Godfrey and Stuart King, founding directors, BAI.

“I returned to Ireland some time ago and found it difficult to find likeminded people in the blockchain space. It is tremendously rewarding to see the Association grow from strength to strength since its humble beginning,” said Godfrey.

“It was very refreshing to be part of the think tank to explore what at the time was a technology little understood in Ireland and abroad. There is something very special about the bond made between the founding members,” said King.

“Blockchain Ireland bring real expertise in this new technology and recognise the importance of having a strong member body to support and share their work. We believe the 50 years’ experience that ICS brings in establishing ethics, codes of practice and skillsets will help the Blockchain Association of Ireland to grow and ultimately for Ireland be a world leader in the proper use of this technology,” said Jim Friars, CEO, ICS

The first event for the new partnership will be for the BAI to host a half-day conference on 21 March at the Irish Computer Society, Ballsbridge, Dublin.

The event will examine the potential for blockchain technologies to change the way business is done and in the development IT systems. From banking, healthcare, supply chain and food traceability to energy, logistics, manufacturing, retail and real estate, blockchain has the potential to transform much more than just the way we trade.

For more information see www.ics.ie

TechCentral Reporters