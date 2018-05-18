Blaney St CBS, TechSpace/YMCA teams win at What’s Your Story competition

Annual competition looks at issue of trust

A team of young film makers from TechSpace and YMCA Ireland have been named overall winners of the 2018 Trend Micro What’s Your Story? competition in the 13+ category. Their 90-second clip entitled The influence behind the influencers lampooned how YouTubers try to make money off their personal brand by relentlessly advertising products and services.

The students of Blarney Street CBS Cork were named overall winners of the 8-12 years category for their video Don’t click that dangerous link!.

Both teams received prize money of €2,000.

Finalists were identified through public viewing and rating on the competition website and judges from Webwise, CyberSafeIreland, Twitter, Facebook, Young Irish Film Makers, TY Ireland and Smart Futures.

Speaking at the award ceremony, global programme manager for Internet safety at Trend Micro Avril Ronan said: “Sharing the important message of online trust in such a creative, funny and educational way is what made this video stand out. It was catchy, kids will love it and what an effective video to engage people of all ages in the conversation about who and what we can trust online.

“The high standard and quality of the entry is really exemplary for such young pupils at Blarney Street CBS, worthy winners of this year’s junior category.”

Blarney St CBS School Principal Billy Lynch said: “By participating in the What’s Your Story competition, our pupils worked together as a team, discussed online safety and trust issues and ultimately created a really fun and engaging video.”

A further three category winners received €1,000 each.

Scoil Mhuire GNS in Lucan won the 8-12 year category for their video Who & what to trust online; Cian Murphy won the 13+ individual category for The catfish’s guide to Internet safety; and Toogoodtobetrue by Scoil Ciaran, Roscommon, topped the 13+ school category.

Honourable mention and a prize of €150 went to the team from St Josephs NS, Ballyheigue NS, Kerry, for their clip How do you know who or what to trust online.

TechCentral Reporters