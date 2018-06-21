Bizquip named HP managed print services partner

New status gives customers further insights into HP offerings Print Print Trade

Bizquip has attained HP managed print partner status.

“[This accreditation] enables the team at Bizquip to offer customers further innovative product insights and knowledge-based HP solutions across MPS,” said Bizquip director Jim Leyden.

“In addition, existing and new clients are welcome to experience and test new software solutions in the technology suite at the substantial Bizquip HQ in Sandyford”.

Gary Tierney, managing director, HP Ireland, said: “Our relationship [with Bizquip] has continued to grow and evolve as their team build technical expertise and market knowledge. We place huge significance on choosing our print partners and are delighted that Bizquip has been announced as a HP MPS Partner.”

Bizquip’s clients include Arthur Cox, The Law Society, Deloitte and Sherry Fitzgerald Group.

TechCentral Reporters