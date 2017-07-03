Bits.ie, Ciphertechs partner up to tackle GDPR

Irish IT support firm looks beyond Leinster base

IT support firm Bits.ie has signed an agreement with CipherTechs which will see the companies collaborate on GDPR compliance projects.

“IT and network security is part of our core business and an area we want to grow into the future,” said Bits.ie managing partner Gavin Dixon. “This new teaming agreement means that working together with CipherTechs, we carry more weight and will get a greater foothold in an even bigger market.

“We’ve grown our market share in Leinster, particularly in Dublin, Kilkenny and Carlow where we offer IT support, maintenance and service, cloud computing, managed print solutions as well as website design and hosting, website marketing and IT hardware sales.

“CipherTechs are experts in information security and this is a very exciting new venture for us. IT security has become centre stage in recent weeks and more and more of our own clients have concerns about their systems being vulnerable. Cyber attacks are a real threat, not just for bigger clients but for SMEs and sole traders too.”

CipherTechs is headquartered in New York and operates a security operations centre in Kilkenny where it provides security solutions in areas of IP networking, firewalls, application security, risk assessment, traffic management, encryption, redundancy, and strong authentication.

Its clients stretch across a variety of sectors, including legal, financial services, government, media and advertising as well as the education and telecommunications sectors.

CipherTechs information security manager Laurence Conroy said: “Bits has a strong network of several hundred customers in Ireland. They are our first ever Irish partner and we look forward to working closely with their expert team. IT security has never been more important, not just for large multi-nationals but for smaller firms too.

“Bits is by far the largest player in this sector in the south east and we look forward to seeing our teaming agreement translate into even more business for us all.”

TechCentral Reporters