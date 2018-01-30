Bits.ie becomes St Canice’s Credit Union IT partner

Kilkenny tech support firm to serve more than 57,000 account holders

Kilkenny-based tech support firm Bits.ie has signed a deal to become IT partner for one of Ireland’s largest community credit unions.

The new contract with St. Canice’s Credit Union will see the firm provide support to the main branch on High Street in Kilkenny city, its offices in MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre, and its branches in Ballyragget, Callan, Dunnamaggin and Graignamanagh in county Kilkenny, along with Ballingarry in Tipperary and Durrow, Mountrath and Rathdowney in Co Laois.

Gavin Dixon, managing director, Bits.ie, said: “We have grown our expertise over the past decade or more across the financial sector and work with accountants, mortgage advisers and others in the industry but this is our first IT partnership at this level.

“Being [St Canice’s ] IT partner essentially means we provide all their infrastructure and IT managed services, and have full access to their ticketing or problem solving system. We’re currently working on an improved data recovery solution and developing that solution with their in-house team.

“The new deal means that Bits.ie has already recruited one extra staff member, bringing our expert team to 13. An engineer has been dedicated to the site and the new venture is going well and we’re looking to continue to expand our client base in the FinTech sector.”

Bits.ie is a Microsoft certified partner for cloud solutions.

TechCentral Reporters