Bitdefender Total Security Multi-Device 2017 (build 21.0.23)

Bitdefender Total Security Multi-Device 2017 is the company’s full-strength, no-compromise security suite.

The suite has the same core features as Bitdefemder Internet Security, a powerful mix of antivirus, firewall, browsing protection, parental controls, anti-theft system, encryption and password manager.

Bitdefender Total Security Multi-Device 2017 takes this further by protecting Mac OS and Android devices as well as PCs, and bundling some extras like anti-theft tools and the performance-boosting 1-click Optimizer.

Bitdefender 2017 features much-improved ransomware protection. The suite can now store your most important files in special folders which trusted applications will be able to access as usual– but everything else gets firmly locked out.

Bitdefender 2017 also includes the new Wifi Security Advisor, a one-click tool which quickly checks all available wireless networks and highlights any security vulnerabilities.

Elsewhere, the firewall and parental controls have been improved.

It’s not the most revolutionary list of changes, but Bitdefender’s real strength has always come in its high protection rates. AV-Comparatives’ Real-World Protection tests generally place it in the top 4, and it’s often first – check out the latest results here.