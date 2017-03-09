Bitdefender Internet Security 2017 (build 21.0.23)

Keep your PC malware-free with this mid-range security suite

9 March 2017 | 0

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.5
Date: 09-03-2017
Award: Recommended
License: Trial Software
Developer: Bitdefender

Bitdefender Internet Security 2017 is the company’s mainstream security suite, offering antivirus, firewall, browsing protection, parental controls, antispam, password management and more.

The well-designed interface opens with a simple view of your security status, and common actions like “Quick Scan” or “Vulnerability Scan” are only one click away.

If you need more, clicking “View Modules” gives you speedy access to scan types and all the key program settings.

Bitdefender 2017 features much-improved ransomware protection. The suite can now store your most important files in special folders which trusted applications will be able to access as usual– but everything else gets firmly locked out.

Bitdefender 2017 also includes the new Wifi Security Advisor, a one-click tool which quickly checks all available wireless networks and highlights any security vulnerabilities.

Elsewhere, the firewall and parental controls have been improved.

It’s not the most revolutionary list of changes, but Bitdefender’s real strength has always come in its high protection rates. AV-Comparatives’ Real-World Protection tests generally place it in the top 4, and it’s often first – check out the latest results here.

