Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2017 (build 21.0.23)

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2017 is the latest edition of Bitdefender’s feature-packed antivirus package.

At the core of the program is an accurate and reliable antivirus engine, generally rated by independent testing labs as one of the best around (check out AV-Comparatives’ latest Real-World Protection tests here )..

Other products might stop there, but Bitdefender piles on the extras: browsing protection, a password manager, online banking security, a search advisor to highlight threats in your search engine links, and a vulnerability scanner.

Bitdefender 2017 features much-improved ransomware protection. The suite can now store your most important files in special folders which trusted applications will be able to access as usual– but everything else gets firmly locked out.

Bitdefender 2017 also includes the new Wifi Security Advisor, a one-click tool which quickly checks all available wireless networks and highlights any security vulnerabilities.

It’s an impressive feature list, but if you need more, Bitdefender Internet Security 2017 extends the package with a firewall, antispam, parental controls, file shredding and encryption.