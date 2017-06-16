Bitdefender Antivirus Free 3.3.232 for Android

Simple, fast and accurate virus detection

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

16 June 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 16-06-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Bitdefender

Bitdefender Antivirus Free is a simple app for detecting and removing threats to your Android device.

The app uses cloud-based scanning to protect you from the very latest malware. This means no bandwidth wasted by downloading signatures, no storage space lost, super-fast scans and minimal impact on battery life or system performance.

Bitdefender Antivirus Free doesn’t need any complicated configuration. Mostly it just works, automatically scanning new apps as they’re installed and removing any dangers. (You can run scans on demand, too.)

The app uses the same powerful engine and cloud scanning technologies as the commercial Bitdefender Mobile Security, so you can be sure of accurate results.

Upgrading to Bitdefender Mobile Security does get you some handy extra features, though, including real-time scanning of web pages and powerful antitheft tools.

What’s New
• New design

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    A revamped Firefox will take market share from...

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel