BigFoot Digital’s Kevin Koidl on what we leave behind online

Knowing what we don't know about our data and the future of social networks Print Print Radio

So Facebook knows more about us then we thought they knew, so what next? This week Niall Kitson asks Kevin Koidl of BigFoot Digital – a research project designed to make people more aware of their online presence.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.

For more on your digital footprint visit http://bigfoot.ie/bn/