Betternet 3.7.4

img3File.png

A free unlimited VPN

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

23 November 2016 | 1

Download Links:

Windows
Android
iPhone
iPad

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.5
Date: 23-11-2016
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Betternet

Betternet is a simple, free and unlimited free VPN.

The system works much like any of the competition. Click a “Connect” button, and within a few seconds you’re allocated a new IP address, improving anonymity and maybe allowing you access to sites you couldn’t otherwise reach.

This worked well for us. We were connected quickly, there were no DNS or other privacy leaks that we could see, and browsing speeds weren’t noticeably different.

We also found that torrents weren’t blocked, though beware: if you try to download gigabytes of data then we wouldn’t be surprised if the company cuts you off part way through, or maybe throttles your connection to help other users.

One very obvious down side is that there’s a very limited choice of servers on the mobile apps, and our Windows client gave us no choice at all. We connected many times over two days and always got a Swiss IP.

Betternet needs to pay for this somehow, so of course there are ads. Our Windows client opened a new browser window to display ads whenever we clicked Connect, and the mobile apps offer apps to install, or videos to watch. But you’re not forced to do that, and overall the package is much less intrusive than it might have been.

Read More:


Related Articles



One Response to Betternet 3.7.4

  1. Bill_who says:
    November 18, 2016 at 9:10 am

    Not trusting free VPN so much, in general price you are paying for VPN is not high at all considering service and protecting your privacy online you get (with good VPN provider ofc), because that way you are getting more VPN protocols and server location to use. And also, you can try it free or get your money back (traceless VPN for example has all protocols in their offer, money back guarantee and it is free for test).

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Have you ever chosen to put off replacing your PC in favour of getting a better smartphone?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel