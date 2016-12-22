BetterDesktopTool 1.92

Every operating has its own unique way of working and the way you prefer to interact with programs, windows and files could well influence whether you end up using OS X or Windows. But just because you have decided to use Windows on your PC, it does not mean that you need to miss out on some of the features that are available in OS X. BetterDesktopTool enables to you to take advantage of Expose and Spaces style features in Windows.

When you have a large number of programs running or a number of windows open at the same time, it can be difficult to keep track of what is where and it does not take long for the taskbar to become overcrowded and a bit unusable. BetterDesktopTool provides you with a window and desktop overview mode where you can preview and access everything you have open, allowing for very easy switching.

This in itself is very useful, but the program goes a little further by giving you a series of virtual desktops to work with. If you find that your monitor is a little on the small side, virtual desktop give you more space to work with. If you have more than one screen attached to your computer, support for multiple monitors that the program is just as useful as it is for anyone using a single screen.

All of the features of BetterDesktopTool can be accessed using either keyboard shortcuts, one of your extra mouse buttons or a hot corner. This enables you to tailor the program to work whatever way you find is best for you, and being able to access each option in one of three ways means that you can do so using whichever method suits the task you are performing at the time – if you are typing, using a keyboard shortcut makes sense, but when you are navigating with the mouse, it might make more sense to use hot corners.

Version 1.92 (Version History):

– Fixed minor issues

– Improved compatability to new software