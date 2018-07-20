The best PC optimisation software

If you are experiencing performance issues with your PC, then it is time to get your system back in shape. Here are five utilities that can clean and tune up Windows in no time at all Print Print Life

Over time, a once-sprightly PC can begin to slow down under the weight of various programs, files, and downloads that could do with streamlining. These tasks can be attempted manually, but there are plenty of dedicated apps that will do the job for you instead. We have gathered together some of our favourite PC cleaning and optimisation apps that should be running on your system right now.

Ashampoo WinOptimizer 2018

Price: €29.99

Download WinOptimizer

WinOptimizer is an easy place to start, as not only does it offer plenty of features, but they’re accessible via a 1-click optimisation button that scurries off and checks how your PC performance can be improved.

The app de-clutters your hard drive, removes junk files, repairs program shortcuts, fixes Registry errors, and clears out your browsing history and cache. There’s also the option to securely delete sensitive data, or add password protection and encryption instead.

For those who want to dig deeper there is detailed analysis of the operating system and modules that can help improve things like boot times and internet connection speeds.

IOLO System Mechanic

Price: $39.99 per year

Download IOLO System Mechanic

IOLO has a number of optimisation products available for Windows PCs, including security apps, drive scrubbers, password managers, and System Mechanic. The latter is a great piece of software that provides a quick way to get your machine back in tip-top condition.

This app employs something it calls LiveBoost technology, which aims to ensure that the CPU, RAM, and hard drive are not overused by aggressive programs. This can give PCs a decent performance improvement, especially if you have resource-hogging software.

DriveSense is there to monitor the physical attributes of your HD, and can predict if a crash is on the horizon, while the Core Data Recalibrator searches for any potential operating system issues that could become a problem.

The app also has an All-in-one PC Cleanup PowerTool that automatically removes anything cluttering up your browsers, chat programs, or hard drives.

System Mechanic is a comprehensive suite, with too many features to mention here.

AVG TuneUp

Price: £34.99

Download AVG TuneUp

Many of us are familiar with AVG and its excellent anti-virus software, but the company also has a well respected suite of performance enhancing apps. TuneUp, does exactly as its name suggests, with tools that can get the most out of a PCs struggling engine.

Its ‘Programs-On-Demand’ feature puts resource hungry programs to sleep when they’re not in use, thus increasing general speed as well as extending a laptop’s battery life.

There’s an automatic software updater, which ensures that all your apps are running the latest versions, alongside a system cleaner that removes duplicate files, data left behind after apps are uninstalled, plus hidden files from programs like Microsoft Office, iTunes, Skype, and Steam.

These are accompanied by analysis software that warns of hardware or software issues, various security enhancements such as a file shredder, and a few Registry tools to keep Windows ticking along nicely.

AVG also includes its Cleaner for Android app in the package, so you can keep your Android smartphone up to speed as well.

Advanced SystemCare 11 Free

Price: Free ($19.99 per year for Pro)

Download Advanced SystemCare 11

Finally, we come to another app that offers a free version, and that is Advanced SystemCare 11. This can clean up unwanted programs, Registry files, and other ephemera that might cause your system to slow down. There’s also a Startup optimiser and browser security monitor that looks for malicious software trying to hijack your Homepage.

Moving up to the Pro version brings a deeper Registry cleaner, browser optimisation that can improve speed online, automatic RAM cleaning, scheduled maintenance, and a defragger for the drive.

Both are useful apps, but it is no surprise that the Pro tier is the one you really want.

IDG News Service