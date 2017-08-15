Bechtle Direct secures HP platinum partner status

Bechtle Direct has been awarded HP Inc. platinum partner status for personal systems hardware – the highest level of accreditation in HP’s partner programme.

Bechtle Direct is only the third partner in Ireland to achieve this position.

“To be acknowledged as an HP Platinum Partner Ireland is a fantastic endorsement of our capabilities, focus and results,” said John Malone, managing director, Bechtle Direct,

“Our partnership with HP continues to go from strength to strength and we’re delighted with the level of engagement and collaboration between our two organisations. Our business model boasts an effective combination of IT sales and services, ensuring that our customers benefit from a true end-to-end approach from a trusted IT partner with product insights and knowledge-based HP solutions across personal systems hardware.”

Gary Tierney, managing director, HP Ireland, said: “[Bechtle Direct] has consistently exceeded our expectations in terms of growth, technical expertise and market knowledge. We are delighted to further our relationship with Bechtle in this way and look forward to the opportunities ahead as we continue to innovate and grow together.”

Bechtle Direct has branches in 14 countries, offering customers access to a range of IT products and consulting services.

TechCentral Reporters