Beating the cyberbullies with Vodafone Ireland Foundation’s Natalie Hodgess

Safety tips for users of all ages, and the big stories of the week rounded up Print Print Radio

This week Vodafone Foundation manager Natalie Hodgess talks about how cyberbullying isn’t just a problem for children.

First up, Niall and Dusty scan the headlines of the week, including airplane device bans, Google in trouble over ad placements on YouTube and Facebook’s plan to tackle fake news.

Show notes:

US and UK airline device bans

Google and Facebook struggle to make their filtering systems more intelligent

Our one more thing