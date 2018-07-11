BD to open research centre in Limerick

Eight-five technical and scientific roles created

Global medtech company BD is investing €21 million in a research centre of excellence based in Limerick.

Eighty-five roles will be created in areas such as positions such as software, hardware & systems engineering, scientists, and technical management, with the majority being brought on-stream by the end of this year.

The project is supported by the Dept of Jobs, Enterprise & Innovation through IDA Ireland.

Dennis Gilbert, senior vice president for R&D, BD, said: “The opening of BD’s R&D Centre of Excellence in Limerick today marks a new era for BD and the Life Sciences community in Ireland. This new centre has been established to serve as a global R&D hub for our businesses and is key to our long-term strategic growth plans.

“BD’s decision to open our global research centre here in Limerick is based on the region’s highly skilled talent, our strong relationships with local universities and Limerick’s stellar reputation as an important Life Sciences hub.

“Announcing 85 additional new jobs today further strengthens our commitment to investing in Ireland, and we will be able to further accelerate our recruitment efforts here to continue to build on our expertise and capabilities.”

Mary Buckley, Executive Director, IDA said: “This significant investment by BD in its new R&D Centre of Excellence in Limerick today is a very welcome addition to the Life Sciences sector in the Mid-West region. Winning investment for regional locations is a key focus for IDA Ireland and this project is an excellent one to secure for this region.”

BD has invested significantly in Irish Jobs and the Irish economy over the last 50 years since it established its first manufacturing site in Drogheda. BD currently employs more than 1,300 employees in Ireland across Drogheda, Dun Laoghaire and two sites in Limerick.

TechCentral Reporters