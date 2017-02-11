BBC Weather for iOS 1.4.1

Get the BBC weather forecast on your iOS device

Wherever you are, and whatever your plans, you’re always prepared with the latest weather forecast from BBC Weather.

FEATURES:
– Simple and clear design for easy access to our most detailed and up-to-date information
– Search for locations (automatically added to your favourites), or use your current location
– Hourly forecasts with detailed information for the next 48 hrs (UK)
– Look further ahead with 3 hourly detail (UK and International)
– Tap each hour for full detail including Pressure, Visibility and Humidity
– A day overview including Sunrise/Sunset times and UV, with Pollen and Pollution information for the UK
– See any Met Office severe weather warnings issued at your location
– Swipe vertically to view all your favourite locations
– Accessibility for users of text to speech and VoiceOver

What’s New in Version 1.4.1

We’ve fixed a few minor bugs that cropped up from the last release, including an issue with saving an image when sharing. We hope this helps!

