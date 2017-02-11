BBC Weather for iOS 1.4.1

Wherever you are, and whatever your plans, you’re always prepared with the latest weather forecast from BBC Weather.

FEATURES:

– Simple and clear design for easy access to our most detailed and up-to-date information

– Search for locations (automatically added to your favourites), or use your current location

– Hourly forecasts with detailed information for the next 48 hrs (UK)

– Look further ahead with 3 hourly detail (UK and International)

– Tap each hour for full detail including Pressure, Visibility and Humidity

– A day overview including Sunrise/Sunset times and UV, with Pollen and Pollution information for the UK

– See any Met Office severe weather warnings issued at your location

– Swipe vertically to view all your favourite locations

– Accessibility for users of text to speech and VoiceOver

What’s New in Version 1.4.1

We’ve fixed a few minor bugs that cropped up from the last release, including an issue with saving an image when sharing. We hope this helps!