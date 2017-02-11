BBC Weather for iOS 1.4.1
11 February 2017 | 0
Our Rating: 5.0
|Date:
|11-02-2017
|Award:
|Editor’s choice
|License:
|Freeware
|Developer:
|BBC
|Operating Systems:
|iPad
iPhone
|File Size:
|16.10 MB
|Requirements:
|
iOS 7.0 or later
|Download Time:
|2 minutes
|Languages:
|English
|Twitter:
|Click Here
|RSS:
|Click Here
Wherever you are, and whatever your plans, you’re always prepared with the latest weather forecast from BBC Weather.
FEATURES:
– Simple and clear design for easy access to our most detailed and up-to-date information
– Search for locations (automatically added to your favourites), or use your current location
– Hourly forecasts with detailed information for the next 48 hrs (UK)
– Look further ahead with 3 hourly detail (UK and International)
– Tap each hour for full detail including Pressure, Visibility and Humidity
– A day overview including Sunrise/Sunset times and UV, with Pollen and Pollution information for the UK
– See any Met Office severe weather warnings issued at your location
– Swipe vertically to view all your favourite locations
– Accessibility for users of text to speech and VoiceOver
What’s New in Version 1.4.1
We’ve fixed a few minor bugs that cropped up from the last release, including an issue with saving an image when sharing. We hope this helps!
Subscribers 135
Fans 0
Followers 0
Followers