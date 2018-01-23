Bank of Ireland partners with Trinity on Innovation & Entrepreneurship Hub

Undergraduate certificate applications open to students from second year up

Trinity College Dublin and Bank of Ireland have begun a partnership to help students and graduates develop innovation and entrepreneurial skills at a new Innovation & Entrepreneurship (I&E) Hub.

The partnership will support the development of a new undergraduate certificate in Innovation & Entrepreneurship as well as the expansion of programmes such as LaunchBox, the Trinity student business incubator and new programmes such as expert-led sprints and hackathons.

Applications for the I&E certificate will be open to all students from second year upwards.

The Hub will be housed at a state-of-the-art space co-located with the new Trinity Business School on Pearse Street. It is being specifically designed to foster the creation of ideas, with flexible workspaces providing for co-working and innovation for all. It will also provide an interface between Trinity and the bustling innovation ecosystem on its doorstep, with a view to establishing Ireland as the leading European centre for innovation.

“Trinity is committed to providing an environment that supports and encourages innovation at all levels across the University, promoting entrepreneurship as an engine for economic growth, and for social and cultural development,” said Trinity College Dublin Provost, Dr Patrick Prendergast.

“It is a core element of Trinity’s strategy, ensuring that we create value from our leading research and equip our students with the ability to drive innovation and thrive in a world of constant change. This partnership with Bank of Ireland strengthens our capacity to promote innovation and foster a culture of entrepreneurship among all our students.”

TechCentral Reporters